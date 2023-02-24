First Alert Weather Forecast: Friday flurries; Sunny & mild weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)

Cold but calmer weather is expected on Friday and through the weekend. There may be a few light snow showers during the first half of the day due to lake effect snow, with more flurries later in the evening. However, there is little to no expected accumulation. Highs on Friday will only reach around freezing before warming up to the 40s over the weekend. Rain chances will be low on Saturday and Sunday, but on Monday there is a chance of a soaking rain with around an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall possible. The rain is expected to clear by Tuesday afternoon. Overall, temperatures next week will be warmer than the average of 38°.

FRIDAY: Cold, Scatted Snow Showers. High temperature in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Clouds thin on Saturday, mild temps in the low 40s. Sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to stay above average most of next week. Rain chances will be the highest to start the week and diminish by Thursday and Friday.

