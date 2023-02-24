A few snow flurries tonight will lead to a warmer and sunnier weekend!

Decreasing clouds throughout the weekend as temperatures are on the rise
Warmer weather moves in for the weekend along with increasing amounts of sunshine
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: A few passing snow flurries possible this evening and overnight. No accumulation expected. Low of 27.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 50.

Monday: Our next weather system will move in on Monday, bringing more rain showers and windy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 33

Low: 26

PPT: 0.00″

