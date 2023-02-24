A few snow flurries tonight will lead to a warmer and sunnier weekend!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: A few passing snow flurries possible this evening and overnight. No accumulation expected. Low of 27.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 50.

Monday: Our next weather system will move in on Monday, bringing more rain showers and windy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 33

Low: 26

PPT: 0.00″

