A few snow flurries tonight will lead to a warmer and sunnier weekend!
Decreasing clouds throughout the weekend as temperatures are on the rise
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: A few passing snow flurries possible this evening and overnight. No accumulation expected. Low of 27.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 50.
Monday: Our next weather system will move in on Monday, bringing more rain showers and windy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.
Today’s Almanac:
High: 33
Low: 26
PPT: 0.00″
