Experts at the University of Notre Dame share less well-known global impacts of conflict in Ukraine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At the University of Notre Dame, numerous professors have followed the War on Ukraine for the past year.

Nancy R. Dreux Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Notre Dame, Susanne Wengle, told 16 News Now that often times many people just think of the front lines, but don’t realize that Russia also launched a Naval attack on Ukraine.

Professor Wengel has studied the impacts the war has had on Ukraine’s agriculture and global exports.

According to Wengel, 40% of Ukraine’s exports are agricultural, accounting for approximately 15% of the world’s corn, 10% of the global wheat supply, and 40% of global sunflower seeds.

The capture of Azov Sea Ports like Mariupol in Ukraine, as well as Russian control of the Black Sea have halted much of Ukraine’s ability to export goods, not only having impacted their trade, but also having caused a rise in commodity prices across the globe.

In July of 2022, The Black Sea Grain Initiative negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey, allowed for some of Ukraine’s grain to be exported, but that agreement is set to end in March.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative is also known as the Grain Corridor. It was a really important agreement. It was actually the only thing that the two parties agreed on all of last year. Unfortunately, it was also limited, so it only allowed for some of Ukraine’s grain to leave Ukrainian ports and it was limited to 120 days. The parties ended up agreeing to a second agreement again lasting for another 120 days which will come to an end soon. So, a lot of this is quite uncertain,” Wengle said.

Wengle told 16 News Now that one of the ways this war could end would be a frozen conflict, meaning neither side would officially call a ceasefire, but that the cost of continuing the fight would be so large that both parties would simply accept the boundaries and borders in place at the time.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.