Elkhart man sentenced to 83 years in prison for murder of roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who was found guilty earlier this year of shooting and killing his roommate back in 2021 was sentenced to 83 years at the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday.

A jury found Dustin McKee, 31, guilty in January of murdering Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021. Meanwhile, McKee guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and unlawful use of a firearm as the jury deliberated.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee was sentenced 55 years on the first charge of murder with an enhancement of eight years for gun enhancement for a total of 63. For the second charge, unlawful possession of a handgun, he was charged with six years, with an enhancement of four years.

Back in August 2021, police were first called to the apartment regarding an argument, but they left after the two roommates decided to stay in separate areas of the apartment.

About 90 minutes later, McKee called 911 and allegedly stated he shot Lowe. According to the probable cause affidavit, McKee allegedly told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the apartment the first time, so he shot him multiple times.

The Goshen News reports that McKee indicated intent to appeal the sentence.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.