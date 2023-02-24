Elkhart man found guilty of 2020 murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County jury found an Elkhart man guilty of shooting and killing another man before torching a car with his body inside nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors charged Austin Bowlin, 28, with murder in September 2021. Bowlin was allegedly with Jeffrey Crapo, 32, and another person doing drugs at a hotel in Elkhart in March 2020 when they went for a drive. A witness in the car saw Bowlin shoot Crapo.

Emergency crews responded to a car fire, finding Crapo’s body in the backseat.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Bowlin took the stand during the fourth day of his trial on Thursday and told jurors he did not kill Crapo on March 1, 2020, but he did burn his body. Instead, he said the other person who was with them at the time was the killer.

But the jury didn’t buy it. They found him guilty of murder and of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which will increase the sentence.

While the jury was deliberating, Bowlin also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.

