Developers seek to save historic 1915 building in downtown South Bend

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of developers is seeking a tax abatement! Their plan would help renovate an abandoned apartment building in downtown South Bend.

The building, located at 536 S. Main St., has been the scene of two fires in the last five years. It dates back to 1915 and is suffering from serious neglect.

It requires new plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical work. The floor plan would expand from eight to 12 apartments. Leasing would target entrepreneurs and other innovation-focused individuals.

The tax abatement request will go before the South Bend Common Council at Monday’s meeting.

