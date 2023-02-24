City billboards honor Black leaders in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As part of Black History Month, the city of South Bend is honoring local Black leaders who’ve made important contributions to the city’s rich history and culture.

The leaders honored on billboards across the city include: Solomon Anderson, Darryl Buchanan, Dr. Regina Hill, Coach Steven Reynolds Jr., Charan Richards, and Trina Robinson.

Jordan Richardson was this year’s recipient of the “Leaders Under 40″ award, while Shane Williams is this year’s winner of the “Obama” award.

“Tonight is a microcosm of all South Bend can be, will be, and has been,” said William Douglas, of Gentleman & Scholars, Inc.

In a special tribute, the Washington High School girls’ basketball team was recognized. The honorees can be seen on three digital billboards at South Bend Avenue and Edison, Lincolnway E., Ironwood, and South Michigan and Ireland until Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash.
1 critically injured after car-semi crash on US-12
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Upper 20s on Friday; Back to the 40s this weekend
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
A 25-year-old is dead after his car crashed into tree on M-86.
25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M-86

Latest News

Notre Dame gets big win over Georgia Tech on senior night.
Notre Dame gets big win over Georgia Tech on senior night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Upper 20s on Friday; Back to the 40s this weekend
Benton Harbor to host community health resource fair
Notre Dame holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine.
Notre Dame holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine