City billboards honor Black leaders in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As part of Black History Month, the city of South Bend is honoring local Black leaders who’ve made important contributions to the city’s rich history and culture.

The leaders honored on billboards across the city include: Solomon Anderson, Darryl Buchanan, Dr. Regina Hill, Coach Steven Reynolds Jr., Charan Richards, and Trina Robinson.

Jordan Richardson was this year’s recipient of the “Leaders Under 40″ award, while Shane Williams is this year’s winner of the “Obama” award.

“Tonight is a microcosm of all South Bend can be, will be, and has been,” said William Douglas, of Gentleman & Scholars, Inc.

In a special tribute, the Washington High School girls’ basketball team was recognized. The honorees can be seen on three digital billboards at South Bend Avenue and Edison, Lincolnway E., Ironwood, and South Michigan and Ireland until Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.