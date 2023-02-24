Benton Harbor to host community health resource fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor is hosting a community health and environmental resource fair next week.

It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Virginia Edwards Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Among resources offered: free home lead inspection sign-up, free filters and installation demos, home water testing kits, and free bottled water.

At last check, 99.5% of lead lines have been replaced in the city, more than 4,400 lead lines have been serviced, while only 21 remain unserviced.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash.
1 critically injured after car-semi crash on US-12
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Upper 20s on Friday; Back to the 40s this weekend
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
A 25-year-old is dead after his car crashed into tree on M-86.
25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M-86

Latest News

Notre Dame gets big win over Georgia Tech on senior night.
Notre Dame gets big win over Georgia Tech on senior night
South Bend honors Black leaders with city billboards during Black History Month.
City billboards honor Black leaders in South Bend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Upper 20s on Friday; Back to the 40s this weekend
Notre Dame holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine.
Notre Dame holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine