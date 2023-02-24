Benton Harbor to host community health resource fair

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor is hosting a community health and environmental resource fair next week.

It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Virginia Edwards Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Among resources offered: free home lead inspection sign-up, free filters and installation demos, home water testing kits, and free bottled water.

At last check, 99.5% of lead lines have been replaced in the city, more than 4,400 lead lines have been serviced, while only 21 remain unserviced.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.