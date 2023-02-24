Benton Harbor to host community health resource fair
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor is hosting a community health and environmental resource fair next week.
It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Virginia Edwards Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Among resources offered: free home lead inspection sign-up, free filters and installation demos, home water testing kits, and free bottled water.
At last check, 99.5% of lead lines have been replaced in the city, more than 4,400 lead lines have been serviced, while only 21 remain unserviced.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.