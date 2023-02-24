Acclaimed speaker, urban educator to give lecture on ‘School Communities Leading with Equity’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaders with the South Bend Community School Corporation’s chapter of “My Brother’s Keeper” will hear from an expert this upcoming Monday.

Former principal and urban educator Baruti Kafele will train them during the day, then deliver a public lecture on Monday night.

Kafele’s presentation is called “School Communities Leading with Equity.” It’s designed to bring the community together as educators and citizens to better understand issues surrounding inequities in schools and classrooms.

“Enough is enough. The issues in South Bend as it relates to young men of color are the issues of America and the world as it relates to young men of color,” Kalefe says. “So, we need to continue to have these conversations, and then lead toward implementing them to ensure that these young men are getting what they need to get. I’ll be talking about what that need is on Monday, so come on out. We need you there.”

The lecture is free and open to the public. It’s happening at the St. Joe County Public Library Community Learning Center Ballroom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

