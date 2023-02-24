3 arrested after search warrant served for suspected drug activity at South Bend home

(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Friday morning after a Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in South Bend as part of a weekslong investigation into suspected drug activity.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began an investigation several weeks ago after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen. This led to a search warrant being granted for a home in the 1700 block of S. Douglas Street.

That search warrant was executed at approximately 8:18 a.m. on Friday. Troopers discovered approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including numerous syringes, scales, and smoking devices.

(Indiana State Police)

The following individuals were arrested after the search warrant was executed:

  • Dylan Giles, 37, of South Bend was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Natalie Richard, 39, of South Bend was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, as well as for a warrant for a probation violation.
  • May Harmon, 52, of Elkhart was arrested for a warrant out of Elkhart County.

Giles, Richard, and Harmon were all taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case for all appropriate charges.

If you have any information on illegal drug dealing activity, authorities urge you to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU).

