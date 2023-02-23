Sen. Young visits AM General ahead of plant expansion project

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General is set to break ground next week on a plant expansion project at its Mishawaka manufacturing complex.

The additional space is needed to accommodate the production of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or the JLTV.

Just 14 days ago, AM General won a contract to build more than 20,000 JLTV vehicles for the military.

“The federal government has put its trust in you, your expertise, your professionalism,” Indiana Sen. Todd Young told workers on the Mishawaka factory floor on Thursday, before he told reporters, “We’ll be making them right here in building number two, and they’re going to be gutting building number two, and installing some of the most state-of-the-art equipment in there, and training the best workers in the world.”

“Plant expansion, so we have an existing plant, but we’ll expand that existing plant, and invest you know, tens of millions of dollars in that project,” added AM General CFO Ryan DuRussel.

The company will also need hundreds of new employees over the next decade.

It’s a moment the company has been waiting some eight years for. AM General lost the first JLTV contract competition in 2015, only to redeem itself during this year’s re-compete.

“So, recompeting is basically when you have one producer of a platform for our federal government, you know, from time to time there’s an opportunity for other companies to say, ‘Listen, I can produce that. I can produce that maybe better than the other guy can,’” Young said. “And it’s an important contracting mechanism because it keeps the manufacturers honest and sharp, and in this case — AM General — in a rare feat, they were able to displace the company that was currently producing these vehicles out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.”

Now, it’s time for AM General to walk the walk. The clock is ticking, with the first eight Mishawaka-made JLTVs due to roll off the assembly line in March 2024.

“So, there was a couple of different things in the proposal. Quality, manufacturing capability, our ability to add technology to the product, and obviously there’s a price element,” DuRussel said. “So, quality and manufacturing capability, it’s what this business does so well.”

The first eight Mishawaka-made JLTVs are due to roll off the assembly line in March 2024. (WNDU)

