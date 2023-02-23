SB Empowerment Zone students to showcase Black culture at the Morris

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More schools are celebrating Black History Month!

South Bend Empowerment Zone students are showcasing the history of Black music and culture next week. Students will perform at the Morris Performing Arts Center, which donated its space for the event on Feb. 28.

The showcase will highlight sacred music, blues, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop.

Before the showcase, there will be a college fest, including Bethel University, Holy Cross College, IU South Bend, Ivy Tech, and Notre Dame.

Due to limited seating, the event is reserved for Empowerment Zone students and families of student performers.

