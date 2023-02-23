River Bend Film Festival returns in April

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most highly anticipated film events in the region will be returning for its 20th anniversary!

The River Bend Film Festival will launch on Thursday, April 20, at the Goshen Theater. After a three-year hiatus, attendees can look forward to an unforgettable weekend full of independent film, Q&A’s, and workshops.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the River Bend Film Festival back to the big screen at the Goshen Theater and celebrate 20 years of independent film,” said Adrienne Nesbit, Festival Director. “With a focus on diversity and supporting new voices in the industry, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets can take advantage of an early bird special for 50% off before Feb. 28.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

