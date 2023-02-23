Power outages in Michiana

(WNDU) - Severe weather across Michigan has left many without power.

As of 11:15 p.m., I&M reports more than 1,400 outages in the area of Guilivoire Park, north of Kern Road.

As of 11:15 p.m., Midwest Energy & Communications reports hundreds of customers are out of power due to Wednesday night’s ice storm. In southwest Michigan, crews will work on emergencies and any other outages they can safely address.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting widespread outages, but not in large sizes, around Bristol, LaPorte, Wakarusa, and Goshen.

