Power outages in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Severe weather across Michigan has left many without power.

As of 11:15 p.m., I&M reports more than 1,400 outages in the area of Guilivoire Park, north of Kern Road.

As of 11:15 p.m., Midwest Energy & Communications reports hundreds of customers are out of power due to Wednesday night’s ice storm. In southwest Michigan, crews will work on emergencies and any other outages they can safely address.

To stay up to date on MEC outages and restoration times, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting widespread outages, but not in large sizes, around Bristol, LaPorte, Wakarusa, and Goshen.

To stay up to date on NIPSCO outages, click here.

