Perfect Pairings fundraiser for Unity Gardens returns

Perfect Pairings
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Perfect Pairings event returns Thursday, February 23, for the first time since the pandemic.

Students at Ivy Tech have created sweet and savory bites, each paired with a craft beer or wine.

The event will take place at Aloft Hotel from 5 – 8 p.m.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Unity Gardens.

“Perfect Pairings is a great night out,” said Sara Stewart, the executive director for Unity Gardens. “It’s a date night, it’s a flavor fest. It’s just so much fun and it does support not only Unity Gardens, but Ivy Tech as well.”

A few tickets to Perfect Pairings are still available.

For more information, click here.

