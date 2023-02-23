Perfect Pairings fundraiser for Unity Gardens returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Perfect Pairings event returns Thursday, February 23, for the first time since the pandemic.

Students at Ivy Tech have created sweet and savory bites, each paired with a craft beer or wine.

The event will take place at Aloft Hotel from 5 – 8 p.m.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Unity Gardens.

“Perfect Pairings is a great night out,” said Sara Stewart, the executive director for Unity Gardens. “It’s a date night, it’s a flavor fest. It’s just so much fun and it does support not only Unity Gardens, but Ivy Tech as well.”

A few tickets to Perfect Pairings are still available.

For more information, click here.

