Paw Paw firefighter killed by downed power line

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Paw Paw firefighter was killed on Wednesday evening.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, a volunteer firefighter came into contact with a downed power around 5:45 p.m. in the 42000 block of 30th Street near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township.

It is not clear which provider the power line belonged to at this time.

Michiana fire departments are giving condolences to the loss:

