One School at a Time: Eastwood Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an NFL game, we quickly learned how CPR can save lives. That scary incident became a teaching moment for a lot of school kids too.

At Elkhart’s Eastwood Elementary School, the kids are learning about heart health. February is heart month, and the school just won a Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time $1,000 grant. The school plans to install a new AED, automated external defibrillator. The portable devices can deliver a lifesaving shock to get a heart beating again.

“It has the pictures and very easy instructions,” said Eastwood Elementary Principal Victoria Hays. “I think it’s something every adult and every child should be exposed to.”

Principal Hays wants to add a second one near their playground on the other side of the building. It will be located down a long hall, far away from the other AED location.

“We have to have it here because of the gym and it’s such a long distance we thought well we really need to get a different one,” said Hays.

The new location will save time in case of an emergency.

“We just felt like it was such a long distance that we really needed another one closer,” said Hays.

Closer to where the kids play outside.

“The playground, especially because a lot of kids play football and basketball out there,” said Caitlyn Christensen, Eastwood 5th grader. “Sports that could potentially harm you.”

Students like Caitlyn have been learning about heart health all month.

“We’ve done the American Heart Association program,” said Christensen. “We’ve been studying that soda’s not good for you. We’ve done the CPR program.”

What have they learned?

“You have to be not scared, but you always have to see if anyone needs help and whenever they need help, you have to do,” said 3rd grader Easton Johnson.

Johnson is making heart healthy plans for the future.

“Drink lots of water at school, run more at gym and run more at recess,” said Johnson.

All great ideas, but having more equipment handy is what Principal Hays is grateful for.

“Money’s tight. And when you need something that’s considered, it’s not necessary, it would be a luxury, but to us, safety thinking, it’s a necessity. It was like a Godsend,” said Hays.

A lifesaving tool, that these kids are learning how to use.

“If anybody had a heart attack, and there was no one around, I could help save their life,” said Christensen.

