One woman injured by vehicle on Prairie Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Prairie Ave
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Prairie Ave(Don Schoenfeld)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was struck by a vehicle on Prairie Avenue near the driveway to Four Winds Casino and taken to the hospital for a broken leg.

The eastbound lane which was previous closed is now clear of emergency vehicles.

The driver is cooperated with police at the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with information as it becomes known.

