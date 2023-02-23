One woman injured by vehicle on Prairie Avenue
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was struck by a vehicle on Prairie Avenue near the driveway to Four Winds Casino and taken to the hospital for a broken leg.
The eastbound lane which was previous closed is now clear of emergency vehicles.
The driver is cooperated with police at the scene.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated with information as it becomes known.
