Notre Dame comes up short in 63-59 loss to North Carolina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team came up short once again in the final minute, falling to the visiting North Carolina Tar Heels 63-59 at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday night.

With 11 seconds left in the game and only down by one, the Irish (10-18, 2-15 ACC) the Irish were a second away from a UNC shot-clock violation and big defensive stand, but the Tar Heels (17-10, 9-8 ACC) grabbed the offensive rebound, forcing the Irish to foul before putting the game away for good.

Notre Dame led 27-19 at intermission after holding North Carolina to four points in the final eight minutes of the half. The Irish have now lost eight ACC games by five points or less this season.

Cormac Ryan had 14 points, Trey Wertz 13, and J.J. Starling 10 for Notre Dame.

With three games left in the regular season, the Irish will travel to Wake Forest on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

