Medical Moment: Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that affects the lungs, the pancreas, and other organs.

There is no cure.

New medications have come a long way to improve the symptoms for many, but not for everyone. Now, researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before symptoms start.

Deep breaths in and out. Something many of us take for granted. But for people with cystic fibrosis, the lungs fill with thick mucus, making it tough to get air. Mucus also clogs the pancreas and intestines.

Cystic fibrosis doctor Marie Egan is studying ways to help the body repair the mutated DNA that causes the condition.

Dr. Egan and her Yale colleagues developed a new gene editing technique that targets a mutation in the CFTR gene. They’ve designed small molecules that can be delivered into the body intravenously.

“We include a small piece of DNA or blueprint that has the right instructions,” Dr. Egan explained. “Your own body can fix itself.”

Dr. Egan says the molecules would be administered as a one-time therapy and could be a delivery method and treatment for other conditions.

“I think it’s imperative that we move forward, and not just for CF, but for all genetic disorders,” Dr. Egan said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Trikafta, the first triple combination therapy available to treat patients with the most common cystic fibrosis F508del mutation in the CFTR gene, which is estimated to represent 90% of the cystic fibrosis population.

Patients with cystic fibrosis should speak with a healthcare professional and have tests performed to understand which gene mutations they have. The presence of at least one F508del mutation should be confirmed using an FDA-cleared genotyping assay prior to treatment. The safety and effectiveness of Trikafta in patients with cystic fibrosis younger than 12 years of age have not been established.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash.
1 critically injured after car-semi crash on US-12
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Cold Friday followed by a mild weekend
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
A 25-year-old is dead after his car crashed into tree on M-86.
25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M-86

Latest News

Fairfield girls basketball motivated by 2022 Semi-State loss
This historical event is proudly displayed on a mural in downtown Cassopolis that commemorates...
Uncovering Michiana’s Black History: The Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847
WNDU's Jack Springgate brings viewers a special report on the untold history of the Underground...
Uncovering Michiana’s Black History: The Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847
WNDU's Samantha Albert joins us live outside of a parental meeting with Elkhart Community...
ECS sits down with parent coalition to discuss mental health, bullying
Principal Hays wants to add a second AED near their playground on the other side of the building.
One School at a Time: Eastwood Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant