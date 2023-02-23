Laverne’s Repair perseveres, looks to rebuild after business blaze

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen repair shop is beyond repair.

LaVerne’s Repair was destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire that was so big it took six departments to put it out.

The man who spent much of his life in the building off County Road 11, about eight miles from Goshen, was visiting a daughter in Pennsylvania when the fire broke out.

“They sent me a picture, email, about a half an hour later when it was totally engulfed in flames,” recalled LaVerne Hoover. “It’s still hard to believe that it’s totally gone because, like I said, it was 46 years I spent building this business, and two hours’ time it was gone.”

The charred remains of some of the last vehicles to be serviced there were still up on mechanical lifts.

The badly burned beams that once held the walls and roof in place were bare.

The last employee left about 7:00 p.m. Monday night, while the fire broke out around 2:45 the next morning.

“The State Fire Marshall thought it might have been the furnace; they said it’s so hot, there’s really no way to prove what happened,” said LaVerne’s son, James Hoover.

The building had been refurbished inside and out about two years ago. About the time James returned to begin a leadership transition.

Despite the setback, LaVerne remains to re-building the business. “It was very overwhelming when I first came, but I said God didn’t take anything away from us that he didn’t give me to start with, and so, we’ll make it through. If we can get permission and permits to rebuild, we are planning on rebuilding.”

James Hoover is already busy coming up with a short-term plan to handle the repair jobs that are stacking up due to the fire.

“Just a disruption of normal life. Just trying to figure out where to go and what you do in the meantime, and trying to set up another shop in the meantime to serve the customers that we have and take care of the vehicles we have sitting here.”

The community has already contributed more than $6,000 to a GoFundMe account to help the Hoovers get back on their feet.

And yes, LaVerne can be a boy’s name. LaVerne says he is comfortable with it, although he adds that his parents chose the spelling of the name that is usually associated with females.

James Hoover is quick to dispel any notion that LaVerne is married to a woman named Shirley.

