La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

