First flu-related child death reported in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed the first flu-related child death in Michigan for the 2022-2023 flu season.

The reported death is a child from Ingham County who contracted Influenza A/H3. Nationally, there have been at least 111 flu-related pediatric deaths reported during the current flu season.

MDHHS continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine. The department says only 33% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated against flu this season.

According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, flu vaccine coverage among children ages six months through 17 years is more than 3% lower for the 2022-2023 flu season (18.8%) compared to the 2021-2022 flu season (22.2%).

To find flu vaccine near you, call your health care provider, local health department, or click here.

For more information about the flu, click here.

