Father, police officers take stand during trial for nurse charged in Coloma Twp. girl’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a home health nurse charged in the death of a 3-year-old while in her care in Coloma Township continued Thursday.

Judith Sobol, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge and a possession of meth charge in connection with the death of Ophelia Mazure back on June 20, 2022.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, two police officers told the jury on Wednesday that they saw Sobol in a fetal position in the home, rocking back and forth, when they responded to the call about a child not breathing.

Coloma Township Police Officer Zach Weber said he searched Sobol’s purse, with her permission, and found drug paraphernalia, including meth pipes and needle caps.

Meanwhile, Watervliet Police Officer Mordecai-Tobias Thornsbury told the jury that he arrived at “a chaotic scene” at the Coloma household. Thornsbury said when he touched Sobol on the shoulder, she turned around and “seemed like she was possessed.” He said Sobol told him, “I killed a baby. I’m on meth. I haven’t slept in three days. Take me away.”

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the child. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

Judith Sobol (Berrien County Records)

Earlier this week, Ophelia’s mother, Shelby Mazure, took the stand. She told the court that Ophelia had been born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care, and that Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death.

Shelby testified that she got up to go to the bathroom at about 2 a.m. back on June 20, 2022, and heard alarms sounding from equipment in Ophelia’s bedroom. That’s when she found Sobol partially on a chair and partially on the floor, mumbling incoherently, while Ophelia was in her bed not breathing, as the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed.

Ophelia’s father, James Mazure, also took the stand on Wednesday. He told the court about how he performed CPR on his daughter while Shelby called 911. Ophelia was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Second-degree murder, upon conviction, carries a penalty of any term of years up to life in prison. Sobol remains in the Berrien County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

