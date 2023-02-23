Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition to host forum on bullying prevention, child safety

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health is hosting its second Community Culture Awareness Forum on Thursday night.

The forum is aimed at bringing stakeholders together to discuss ways to create a safe community as it specifically relates to child safety, bullying prevention, and mental health. The first forum took place back in December.

Thursday night’s forum takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division (formerly Elkhart Central High School). It will include a parent panel discussion, followed by a small group discussion.

For more information about the coalition, visit the group’s Facebook page.

You can also watch the forum live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. by either clicking here or clicking on the video below:

