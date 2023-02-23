City of South Bend to host final Neighborhood Traffic Calming meeting on Thursday

(southbendin.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will hold its third and final Neighborhood Traffic Calming meeting on Thursday night.

The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc. Community Center, which is located at 1013 Portage Avenue.

The City will present a plan on traffic calming measures for neighborhood speeding on 40-plus streets. Then, they will open the floor for resident feedback.

For more information, click here.

