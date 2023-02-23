Chandler Elementary School to be repurposed as career education center

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chandler Elementary School in Goshen will soon no longer be an elementary school.

Chandler will be repurposed by Goshen Community Schools as a career and technical education center for Goshen High School students.

The district says choosing Chandler does not indicate “negativity” about the school; rather, it was selected due to its close proximity to Goshen High School.

Students who live in the Chandler district will be reassigned to Parkside, Chamberlain, or West Goshen.

Current 4th graders will transition to Goshen Intermediate School.

The district will host a parent meeting for Chandler families on March 6th at 6 p.m. at the school.

