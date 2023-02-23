Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say

Police found Bonnie Varnes, 58, unconscious at her residence Monday evening. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog attack, police said.

Police found Bonnie Varnes, a Washington Local Schools bus driver, unconscious at her residence just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

According to the Toledo Police Department incident report, video footage showed Varnes taking her dog named Amina outside the back door on a leash, Varnes was then pulled down by the dog and attacked.

The dog is now kenneled at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

“Obviously the family can choose to euthanize the dog. Or, if they don’t, we would deem the dog dangerous more than likely – that’s usually what happens – and then it’s up to the courts to decide the outcome,” said Cassie Bloomfield, LC4 community outreach coordinator.

A neighbor of Varnes, who wished to remain anonymous, said the dog always seemed friendly.

“You could tell that Bonnie definitely loved that dog. It was very well taken care of,” she said.

Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the district said, “Bonnie worked for WLS for over 30 years and was a deeply loved, valued member of our transportation team. We are devastated by this loss.”

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

