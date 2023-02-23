2023 ‘Salute to Business’ event celebrates South Bend companies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 “Salute to Business” was held on Thursday afternoon!

The South Bend Regional Chamber once again hosted the event. It celebrated local businesses at the Century Center, with awards being given out.

Accolades such as “Distinguished Business Leader,” went to Richard A. Nussbaum II. “Outstanding Young Business Leader,” was awarded to Erik Johnson.

“These are the doers that are making things happen in our community,” said Jeff Rea, President & CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber. “So to have the chance to get together, hear a little bit of an inspirational message, then do the celebration. It’s always something we look forward to.”

Keynote Speaker Pete Yonkman of Cook Medical spoke as well, where he discussed the importance of entrepreneurship and how it can help improve society.

