2023 ‘Salute to Business’ event celebrates South Bend companies

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 “Salute to Business” was held on Thursday afternoon!

The South Bend Regional Chamber once again hosted the event. It celebrated local businesses at the Century Center, with awards being given out.

Accolades such as “Distinguished Business Leader,” went to Richard A. Nussbaum II. “Outstanding Young Business Leader,” was awarded to Erik Johnson.

“These are the doers that are making things happen in our community,” said Jeff Rea, President & CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber. “So to have the chance to get together, hear a little bit of an inspirational message, then do the celebration. It’s always something we look forward to.”

Keynote Speaker Pete Yonkman of Cook Medical spoke as well, where he discussed the importance of entrepreneurship and how it can help improve society.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash.
1 critically injured after car-semi crash on US-12
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Cold Friday followed by a mild weekend
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
A 25-year-old is dead after his car crashed into tree on M-86.
25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M-86

Latest News

Fairfield girls basketball motivated by 2022 Semi-State loss
This historical event is proudly displayed on a mural in downtown Cassopolis that commemorates...
Uncovering Michiana’s Black History: The Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847
WNDU's Jack Springgate brings viewers a special report on the untold history of the Underground...
Uncovering Michiana’s Black History: The Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847
WNDU's Samantha Albert joins us live outside of a parental meeting with Elkhart Community...
ECS sits down with parent coalition to discuss mental health, bullying
Principal Hays wants to add a second AED near their playground on the other side of the building.
One School at a Time: Eastwood Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant