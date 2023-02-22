West Side Memorial Day Parade returns to South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “West Side Memorial Day Parade” returns this May.

The parade will return to Ford Street on May 29, after missing the last two years due to the pandemic in 2021 and a lack of volunteers last year. This year’s parade theme will be announced after the next board meeting on March 7.

Applications are now being accepted for floats, bands, and those looking to march.

To apply to participate in the march, click here.

