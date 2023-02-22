Wednesday’s Child: Joshua still waiting for forever family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
(WNDU) - Our Wednesday’s Child segments have a single focus — to connect foster children with their forever families.

But we know it can take a long time. We first shared Joshua’s story in March 2022. He’s a 14-year-old Indiana foster child with special needs. The state office has asked that we repeat his story in hopes that we can help him find a loving and caring home.

Meanwhile, Tricia spoke with Michelle Savieo, the program manager of Indiana’s Adoption Program, about adopting foster children with special needs and what you can expect in terms of the process. To watch the full interview, click on the video above!

--------------

Joshua is 14 years old, nonverbal and lives in his own world, so we enlisted some help from his care team to learn more about him.

“He likes to swing. Swim. He likes taking baths. He likes bouncing. And balls,” explained a member of his care team. “He likes soft squishy balls and sensory toys.”

Joshua is not a picky eater.

“He likes finger foods. So, he likes chicken nuggets, French fries. He loves vegetables,” said the member of his care team.

Joshua needs a family to love and care for him. Foster kids like Joshua shouldn’t be forgotten.

“Because they have the most love to give. They want the love and they have the love to give out. And it’s fairly easy for them to get used to people,” said the member of his care team. “When he gets used to you, he’ll want the hugs. He wants to feel that love. He just has to know you’re going to be there.”

Families who adopt foster children with special needs can receive assistance from the state in the form of both financial and professional support.

If you would like to learn more about Joshua and the Indiana Adoption Program, click here.

