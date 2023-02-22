Wednesday is National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day!

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday is National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day! It’s a chance to say thanks to the people responsible for getting your kids to and from school safely every single day.

16 News Now spoke with Brandon Berger, the director of transportation for Plymouth Community Schools. He says drivers have an important responsibility beyond safely driving kids to school.

“The school bus driver is often the first person the child gets to see, and they’re the last person the child gets to see in the afternoon. So, having that smile in the morning when the child gets on the bus really sets the tone for the day,” Berger said. “Maybe taking a moment to ask them how their day was when they get on the bus in the afternoon, and then saying goodbye in the afternoon is very important.”

Plymouth has 36 drivers and only a couple of subs. Some of those drivers hit the road before 6:20 a.m. every morning.

“We’re running short staff out there every single day, so it’s a concern,” Berger says.

But bus driver shortages are not Berger’s only concern. He says the district has had 63 stop arm violations so far this year.

“My drivers are constantly telling me that people have their faces in their phones, they’re driving by, they’re throwing their hands up like they don’t even care. Or even often times, people aren’t even looking at the driver at all when they’re going through. They just don’t seem to care,” Berger says.

Berger says he wants all drivers to be vigilant whenever they see school buses. When you see those red flashing lights, make sure you stop!

In the meantime, Berger says it feels very special to be appreciated on a day like today.

“We oftentimes don’t get that. It’s kind of a thankless position, being a school bus driver. So, it’s very nice to be recognized,” Berger says.

From all of us here at WNDU, we want to say a big thank you to every school bus driver out there!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

