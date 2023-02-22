St. Joseph County hosts ‘Commissioners Awards Recognition Banquet’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners recognized outstanding people across the area at an awards banquet on Tuesday.

The banquet was held at South Bend Firefighters Local 362. The Board recognized 36 businesses, citizens, and youth of the community for their efforts in exemplifying the heart of St. Joseph County.

Also in attendance was 102-year-old Veteran Wilbur Lawson!

Lawson was named “Citizen of the Month” last year and was surprised this year with the Council Oak Award, the highest award given by the commissioners.

“You know, I think we need to honor businesses and individuals in St. Joe County to maintain the culture of who we are,” said Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-2nd District). “When we can recognize people doing great things within our community, that’s why it’s appropriate we have a packed house tonight. Awards like this are about making the community a better place and having the next generation say thank you. So the people receiving these awards tonight are well deserved.”

Of the 36 groups and individuals recognized, five received yearly awards for their accomplishments.

