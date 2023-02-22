South Bend PD unveils ‘Real-Time Crime Center’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Real-Time Crime Center is fully functional after a year of planning and construction.

The state-of-the-art center will, as the name implies, help officers track and respond to crimes as soon as they occur.

The goal of the Real Time Crime Center is not just to improve response time for law enforcement by giving them a birds-eye view, but the hope is that this system will deter people from committing crimes in the first place.

“Unfortunately, this is one of the professions that goalposts routinely move throughout the game, which we don’t particularly care for, but the short answer would be, first and foremost, this is violent crimes; everything else is secondary,” says South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

The South Bend Police Department already uses technologies like Shot Spotter and Flock, which automatically reads license plates. The new crime center is utilizing Fusus, which describes its company as a “Real-Time Intelligence Ecosystem” that allows officers to use these technologies in conjunction with one another.

For instance, an officer on the street would have access to footage that shows who is at the scene of a crime, all in real-time.

“Certainly, a great tool in our toolbox; this combines tools,” says South Bend Police Assistant Chief Dan Skibins. “We’ve had Shot Spotter, we’ve had license plate readers (Flock), but a tool now that puts all those together and we can supply to officers out in the street real-time information on what has taken place and assist them in identifying possible suspects. So, closure in cases, even as on scene, identifying where people may have gone after an incident occurred, and tracking down witnesses to develop suspects. We plan on becoming much more efficient because of our Real-Time Crime Center.”

Using these different systems will help officers solve violent crimes by giving them the information they otherwise might not have.

“Once we start having the hard data coming in, we’ll be able to say, eventually, yes, we know we stopped this, or we were able to intervene in this or make an apprehension because of this,” Chief Ruszkowski added.

Police and city officials say that phase two of this plan will engage businesses and residents to join the Fusus network to discourage people from committing crimes in the city.

“We’ve already begun preparing for what phase two looks like,” Skibins explained. “I talked about that earlier; cameras that are city-owned, first and foremost, and then its businesses. We know once a few get on board, we’re going to have several more. The four business partners that I previously discussed have multiple cameras in the downtown area and throughout the city.”

They also tell 16 News Now that the program’s first few months will be somewhat of a case study to see how many crime analysts the center will need to handle the workload from its Detective Bureau. Two analysts currently monitor these surveillance systems for 8-10 hours daily, and they also monitor specific times and locations when detectives request.

“Once we analyze this for six months, we’ll be able to identify, do we need this running for 18 hours a day, 24 hours a day, or just the 8-10 we do right now,” Skibins proposed.

South Bend Police set up and use about 70 cameras throughout the city. They are already looking to expand the program to hinder people from committing crimes because they now have a greater risk of being caught.

“We need the community to come on board, and that’s what this is about; bringing the best technology to our officers and our department, as well as giving opportunities for our businesses to partner with us, to share their cameras with our team, so that we can make that we’re using the best available information when officers respond to incidents, as well as utilizing that information to solve cases,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D).

Police tell us that this won’t just help them solve crimes but help citizens file police reports.

“We’ll probably see an increase in the number of crimes reported,” Skibins noted. That’s what we’re hearing from chiefs of other agencies. They know that law enforcement now has these tools, so in the past, maybe they wouldn’t have called in and reported a crime having taken place because they didn’t think they could generate a suspect; they didn’t want to file with their insurance. Now, they know that we have these technologies, so the likelihood that more people will call in to file reports, we expect that to increase early on.”

Police and city officials want to assure the public that they will continue to follow strict procedures regarding obtaining and viewing material and can only use resident camera footage when the residents themselves submit it. Those policies are listed on the South Bend Police website.

Assistant Chief Skibins also tells 16 News Now that the Real-Time Crime Center website will be active starting Friday.

