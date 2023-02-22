Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help

Expert says fraudsters target young people with clean credit records
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - SallieMae.com reported in the academic year 2021-2022, 60% of students used scholarships. While this amount can be a lifeline for students and families, consumer experts warned about the dangers of scholarship scams when applying.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said students are a prime target for fraudsters because, since most applicants are in their late teens, they have a very clean credit history.

The BBB has many tips to help avoid these scams:

  • Research and verify before responding to unsolicited emails from schools or guidance counselors
  • Don’t be afraid to call an organization directly to make sure an offer or application is legitimate
  • Work directly with your school counselor or a college financial aid office
  • Be very wary of any promise of fund from a scholarship to which you didn’t apply
  • Avoid high pressure tactics to act or pay now

McGovern advised students and parent to explore options. While some legitimate companies do charge for locating scholarship opportunities, she noted free resources are available all over the country.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also warns against scholarship scams. They shared several tops red flags for potential scams:

  • Any organization offering a guarantee on a scholarship application
  • Being asked to provide account numbers to hold a scholarship
  • Claims that you cannot get their information anywhere else

The US Department of Education(DOE) has free, comprehensive resources for anyone looking for scholarships and financial aid.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann
2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Crews were called around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of N. County Road 450 East.
Kosciusko County home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day period of prayer and reflection that ends on Easter.
Christians across Michiana take part in Ash Wednesday services
South Bend middle schoolers get early showing of Clay High School play.
South Bend middle schoolers get early showing of Clay High School play
The Benton Township Fire Department was called just after 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1000...
2 dogs killed in Benton Township house fire
Shelby Mazure took the stand on Tuesday, saying her daughter, Ophelia Mazure, was “a very...
Coloma Twp. mother takes stand during trial for nurse charged in her daughter’s death