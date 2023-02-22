People gather for ‘The State of Antisemitism’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Stopping hate!

It is why a large crowd gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library Tuesday night for The State of Antisemitism event.

People learned about the rise in antisemitic incidents in America.

Trent Spoolstra, who is with the Anti-Defamation League, says antisemitic incidents reached a record high in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism.

The report also talks about general Jewish stereotypes that have existed for decades.

“That Jews are clannish, that we don’t care about anybody else except the Jewish people, which is incredibly wrong. There’s the stereotypes that Jews are money hungry and that they are greedy,” said Spoolstra.

Th report also mentions Israel based antisemitism.

“Criticism of Israel isn’t anywhere antisemitic, but there are times, when we would argue that there are few incidents where that criticism can get too heavy or too extreme, and it crosses a line,” said Spoolstra.

Organizations said they want the community to get involved.

“But then, two, working in partnership with Jewish organizations like ADL and like the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley to be a partner and to be an ally,” said Spoolstra.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.