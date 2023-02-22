Notre Dame students showcase Black culture through flash mob

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of Black students at Notre Dame is doing something special!

They performed a flash mob to raise awareness for Black History Month on the steps of the Duncan Student Center. The Black Graduate Management Club told 16 News Now they want to shine a light on Black culture.

The group performed a dance, and their choir even sang!

“We’re here,” said Temitayo Ade-Oshifogun, a student. “We’re present. We’re great. How do we showcase our ethnicity in a way that’s fun, organic, that’s unique, and make us look the best like we actually are. The idea, it wasn’t just me; it was all of us all together to come up with this concept to showcase in a unique way.”

After the ceremony, a closing prayer was given.

