Notre Dame students showcase Black culture through flash mob

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of Black students at Notre Dame is doing something special!

They performed a flash mob to raise awareness for Black History Month on the steps of the Duncan Student Center. The Black Graduate Management Club told 16 News Now they want to shine a light on Black culture.

The group performed a dance, and their choir even sang!

“We’re here,” said Temitayo Ade-Oshifogun, a student. “We’re present. We’re great. How do we showcase our ethnicity in a way that’s fun, organic, that’s unique, and make us look the best like we actually are. The idea, it wasn’t just me; it was all of us all together to come up with this concept to showcase in a unique way.”

After the ceremony, a closing prayer was given.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann
2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV
Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation
2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain this evening

Latest News

Fire destroys Laverne's Auto Repair
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Bethany Christian girls basketball gearing up for state championship
ND students hold flash mob to promote Black culture.
ND students hold flash mob to promote Black culture