Nearly $8M in federal grants to be used for gun violence prevention in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Senators worked together to bring nearly $8 million dollars in federal grants for gun violence prevention and crisis intervention programs in the state.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Tuesday announced $7,945,884 in federal funding for behavioral health and crisis care programs.

Last week, a gunman killed three students on the campus of Michigan State and later killed himself after a confrontation with police. In 2021, four high school students were shot dead by a 15-year-old just outside of Detroit.

Following the funding announcement, Senator Peters said, “While there’s so much more work to be done to address the gun violence epidemic, this federal funding will allow the Michigan State Police to support gun violence prevention and crisis intervention efforts.”

Senator Stabenow said of the funding, “Couldn’t be more timely; this investment will provide critical resources to address the epidemic of violence that has become all too real for so many families this past week.”

The grants, which will be administered by the Michigan State Police, will be awarded to organizations to fund gun violence reduction education and outreach, threat assessment training through the judicial system and health care providers, and forensic investigative technology to help law enforcement solve crimes more quickly.

