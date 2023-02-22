Mishawaka Public House hosts grand opening

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Mishawaka Public House took place on Wednesday.

The owners of Howard Park Public House in South Bend are also behind this restaurant. The restaurant group is headed by the South Bend Chocolate Company and its owner, Mark Tarner.

It’s located at 330 Ironworks Avenue, which is right next to the new ice rink at Ironworks Plaza.

“This has been just a long process of planning, of vision, of construction. To ultimately see this come to fruition, it’s just a great vibe,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood. “You come down here anytime and you see people walking, you see people enjoying the outdoors, even in the middle of the wintertime downtown Mishawaka. You’d have never seen that 10 or 15 years ago. It’s a great atmosphere.”

The Mishawaka Public House is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.