Man accused of leading police on chase from Elkhart to Cass County appears in court

Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A man accused of leading police a chase from Elkhart to Cass County earlier this week was arraigned on Wednesday.

Aaron Whitman, 34, of Elkhart was arrested after a K-9 officer found him in the woods on Monday night.

Police say Whitman fired several rounds at an apartment in the 1800 block of Filbert Way. When police tried to stop him, he took off. This led to a lengthy chase across the state line, where Whitman hit multiple stop sticks and later ran away before being caught.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness.

