Kosciusko County home considered ‘total loss’ after fire

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Pierceton Fire Department say a house that caught on fire on Tuesday morning in Kosciusko County is considered a total loss.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, crews were called around 8:50 a.m. to the 400 block of N. County Road 450 East. The fire was reported by either a neighbor or a passerby.

Pierceton Fire Department Lt. Nathan Rhoades says the homeowner, who was at work at the time of the fire, returned home and used a loader truck to remove debris so firefighters could get to the hot spots.

(Gary Nieter, Times-Union)

Rhoades says no one was at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they say it was fueled by wind blowing out of the west.

An estimated 20 to 25 firefighters were on scene for approximately four hours.

The Pierceton Fire Department was assisted on scene by the North Webster, Warsaw, and Leesburg fire departments, with Sidney on standby.

