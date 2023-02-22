Important reminders during American Heart Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - February is American Heart Month.

It’s a time to bring awareness to the risk factors and shed light on how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Donald Westerhausen at the South Bend Clinic said it’s important to pay attention to the signs.

Symptoms of a heart problem can include chest pain, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, dizziness, discomfort in the neck, jaw, arms or back, cold sweats, swelling in the ankles and feet, palpitations, and nausea.

Getting checked could potentially save your life, because heart disease is the number one killer in the United States.

“It kills more people than all cancers combined, and one in five of those people who have heart attacks will have a silent heart attack,” Dr. Westerhausen said. “So, it’s important because there’s risk factors that can be modified and can change and can decrease your chances of having a first event and can also lengthen your life.”

Even if you don’t have any symptoms or risks…it’s still a good idea to get a checkup with your primary care doctor regularly.

You can also evaluate your risks by filling out this survey.

