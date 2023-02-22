Emergency crews responding to car-semi crash on US-12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a car-semi crash on U.S. 12 in Bertrand Township.

A portion of U.S. 12 has been shut down between Bakertown Road and Redbud Trail for cleanup. Residents are advised to use an alternative route until the road reopens.

According to fire crews on scene, a man was driving west on U.S. 12 when his car collided with a semi-truck turning east. First responders found the man unconscious and transported him to the hospital.

The severity of the man’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The semi-driver was uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

Residents are advised to find an alternative route. (WNDU)

Niles post troopers are currently handling a semi vs car crash, US 12 near Bakertown, Bertrand Twp, Berrien Co.

US 12 shutdown between Bakertown & Redbud for cleanup. Use alternative route until road reopens. More info to follow soon. pic.twitter.com/vTtNYHxgAC — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) February 22, 2023

