Coloma Twp. mother takes stand during trial for nurse charged in her daughter’s death

Judith Sobol
Judith Sobol(Berrien County Records)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a home health nurse charged in the death of a 3-year-old while in her care in Coloma Township continued Wednesday.

Judith Sobol, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge and a possession of meth charge for the incident back on June 20, 2022.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the child’s mother, Shelby Mazure, took the stand on Tuesday, saying her daughter, Ophelia Mazure, was “a very special child who loved music, loved cartoons, loved going to school, and was growing and thriving.”

Shelby told the court that Ophelia had been born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care, and that Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death.

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the child. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

Shelby testified that she got up to go to the bathroom at about 2 a.m. back on June 20, 2022, and heard alarms sounding from equipment in Ophelia’s bedroom.

That’s when she found Sobol partially on a chair and partially on the the floor, mumbling incoherently, while Ophelia was in her bed not breathing, as the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed.

Ophelia’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Second-degree murder, upon conviction, carries a penalty of any term of years up to life in prison.

Sobol, who had until Sept. 16 to accept the deal, did not. She remains in the Berrien County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather Day

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heavy rain and strong winds will be in the forecast through midnight

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Mishawaka Public House hosts grand opening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
It's located at 330 Ironworks Avenue, which is right next to the new ice rink at Ironworks Plaza.

News

Man accused of leading police on chase from Elkhart to Cass County appears in court

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Aaron Whitman, 34, of Elkhart was arrested after a K-9 officer found him in the woods on Monday night.

Latest News

News

25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M86

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is dead following a car crash in Lockport Township on Tuesday.

Crime

Man accused of leading police on chase from Elkhart to Cass County appears in court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Aaron Whitman, 34, of Elkhart was arrested after a K-9 officer found him in the woods on Monday night.

News

Christians across Michiana take part in Ash Wednesday services

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day period of prayer and reflection that ends on Easter.

News

Mishawaka Public House hosts grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s located at 330 Ironworks Avenue, which is right next to the new ice rink at Ironworks Plaza.

News

2 dogs killed in Benton Township house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Benton Township Fire Department was called just after 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1000 block of S. Benton Center Road.

News

Kosciusko County home considered ‘total loss’ after fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Crews were called around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of N. County Road 450 East.