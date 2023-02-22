Coloma Twp. mother takes stand during trial for nurse charged in her daughter’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a home health nurse charged in the death of a 3-year-old while in her care in Coloma Township continued Wednesday.

Judith Sobol, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge and a possession of meth charge for the incident back on June 20, 2022.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the child’s mother, Shelby Mazure, took the stand on Tuesday, saying her daughter, Ophelia Mazure, was “a very special child who loved music, loved cartoons, loved going to school, and was growing and thriving.”

Shelby told the court that Ophelia had been born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care, and that Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death.

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the child. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

Shelby testified that she got up to go to the bathroom at about 2 a.m. back on June 20, 2022, and heard alarms sounding from equipment in Ophelia’s bedroom.

That’s when she found Sobol partially on a chair and partially on the the floor, mumbling incoherently, while Ophelia was in her bed not breathing, as the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed.

Ophelia’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Second-degree murder, upon conviction, carries a penalty of any term of years up to life in prison.

Sobol, who had until Sept. 16 to accept the deal, did not. She remains in the Berrien County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.