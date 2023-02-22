Clay students perform ‘Radium Girls’ for South Bend middle schoolers

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a group of young actors working on getting even younger people interested in the arts?

Students from Dickinson Fine Arts and LaSalle Academies got a chance to see “Radium Girls!” It’s being performed by Clay High School.

It might sound like an odd name for a play, but there’s a method to the madness!

“We want to show that theatre is cross-curricular,” said Meghan Beard, visual & performing arts coordinator at Clay High School. “Some of the shows we choose I purposefully choose have educational value.”

And if you’re interested in seeing the play, they’ll be performing tomorrow through Saturday at 7 p.m.

