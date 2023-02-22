Christians across Michiana partake in Ash Wednesday services

(WNDU) - Christians around the world, including right here in Michiana, marked the start of the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day period of prayer and reflection that ends on Easter.

Traditionally, some choose to give up something during that time. But in recent years, there’s been a wider call to focus on adding more prayer to a Christian’s daily life.

The ashes traditionally come from burned palm trees that were left over from Palm Sunday last year.

