Christians across Michiana partake in Ash Wednesday services
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Christians around the world, including right here in Michiana, marked the start of the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday.
Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day period of prayer and reflection that ends on Easter.
Traditionally, some choose to give up something during that time. But in recent years, there’s been a wider call to focus on adding more prayer to a Christian’s daily life.
The ashes traditionally come from burned palm trees that were left over from Palm Sunday last year.
