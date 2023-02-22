Bethany Christian girls basketball gearing up for state championship

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bethany Christian girls basketball team came into the start of this season with a goal of making a run in the tournament.

That run has led them to the Class 1A State Championship, where they’ll face top-ranked Lanesville. The Bruins defeated Washington Twp. and Tri in Semi-State last Saturday to reach the final.

“I walk in and I’m like ‘What’s up, Semi-State champion?’” said Head Coach Krysten Parson. “But then I forget ‘Aw man, we’re playing in the State Championship game on Saturday, right?’ I think it’s just to remind them you’ve worked for this.”

16 Sports caught up with the team on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the mood before Saturday’s state final.

“I am just so happy. They have worked so hard,” Parson said. “In every moment of every game, they believed they were in it, they fought hard. I think it’s just a testament to who they are. They’re just an incredible group of people to be around because they never, ever give up. They’re winners.”

“Our team deserves it. It wasn’t luck, we deserved every win in this tournament,” said Zoe Willem, senior guard. “Cutting down those nets, I was like ‘Yeah, we’re going to state. Yeah, we deserve to be there.’”

If Bethany Christian wins on Saturday, it would be the school’s first state title in any sport.

“It’s been unreal because the excitement is sky high for everyone,” said Kiersten Todd, Bethany Christian forward. “And it’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, been there done that.’ No one’s done that on our team. It’s just a brand-new thing for everybody, but especially from the Bethany Community. I’ve felt so much support and enthusiasm. Teachers are coming up to me like ‘I’m disproportionately excited to see you play,’ and it’s just been amazing.”

Tipoff on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 10:30 a.m.

