25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M86

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
LOCKPORT TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead following a car crash in Lockport Township on Tuesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, a man was traveling east on M86 near Holtom Road when his car skidded and ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Larry Demond Scott, 25.

A seatbelt was not worn at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to have played a factor.

