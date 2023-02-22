25-year-old dead after car crashes into tree on M86

LOCKPORT TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead following a car crash in Lockport Township on Tuesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, a man was traveling east on M86 near Holtom Road when his car skidded and ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Larry Demond Scott, 25.

A seatbelt was not worn at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to have played a factor.

