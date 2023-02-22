2 dogs killed in Benton Township house fire

(Don Campbell, Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A house fire on Tuesday morning in Benton Township led to the collapse of a home and the deaths of two dogs.

The Benton Township Fire Department was called just after 11:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of S. Benton Center Road. Fire Chief Rob Harper told our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium that crews at the fire station, which is five miles away, could see columns of smoke rising from the home.

Officials say the two-story home had flames coming out of the second-floor windows and heavy fire on the first floor. The scene wasn’t cleared until around 3:10 p.m.

Besides the dogs, no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Benton Township Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Sodus Township Fire Department, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Sister Lakes Fire Department, American Electric Power, Medic 1 Ambulance, the Benton Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and B&Z Excavation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

