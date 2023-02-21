Trial underway for nurse charged in 3-year-old Coloma Twp. girl’s death

Judith Sobol
Judith Sobol(Berrien County Records)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a home health nurse charged in the death of 3-year-old girl in Coloma Township is underway.

Judith Sobol, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge and possession of meth charge for the incident back on June 20, 2022.

Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of Brecht Road around 2:30 a.m. that day. When they arrived, they found Sobol unconscious near the girl, whose breathing tube was not attached to her.

The girl’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the victim. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

The report says she admitted she was “not in the right state of mind to be at work and should have never come to work at all.”

Currently, there is not a timetable for how long the trial will take place.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs accepting submissions for 2023 National Anthem performances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. on March 30.

Events

Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hosting ‘The State of Antisemitism’ event on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A discussion will be held about the recent rise of antisemitism in America and what the community can do to counter hate.

News

Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hosting ‘The State of Antisemitism’ event on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion will be held about the recent rise of antisemitism in America and what the community can do to counter hate.

News

Chuck's Weather Noon 22123

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Events

IU South Bend to host ‘Celebrating Malcolm X 2023’ on Tuesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The free event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center.

News

IU South Bend to host ‘Celebrating Malcolm X 2023’ on Tuesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
The free event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at IU South Bend's Civil Rights Heritage Center

News

Cass County K9 locates suspect in police chase that began in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies learned that the driver was wanted for an attempted homicide that took place in Elkhart.

News

2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Corby Boulevard and N. Jacob Street.

Crime

Cass County K9 locates suspect in police chase that began in Elkhart

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies learned that the driver was wanted for an attempted homicide that took place in Elkhart.

Crime

Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened back on Jan. 20 at a 7-Eleven gas station in the 2700 block of S. Main Street.