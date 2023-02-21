Trial underway for nurse charged in 3-year-old Coloma Twp. girl’s death

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a home health nurse charged in the death of 3-year-old girl in Coloma Township is underway.

Judith Sobol, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge and possession of meth charge for the incident back on June 20, 2022.

Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of Brecht Road around 2:30 a.m. that day. When they arrived, they found Sobol unconscious near the girl, whose breathing tube was not attached to her.

The girl’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the victim. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

The report says she admitted she was “not in the right state of mind to be at work and should have never come to work at all.”

Currently, there is not a timetable for how long the trial will take place.

